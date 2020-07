Nollywood Yoruba movie actress Mide Martins took to Instagram to share words of inspiration with her 2 million plus followers.

The 41 year old who in June 2020, welcomed twins with her hubby Afeez Olayiwola revealed that individuals should learn to survive alone.

‘Learn How To Survive Alone No One Stays With You Permanently Even Your Shadow Leaves In The Dark. Happy Monday Lovers Remain Blessed Always.’