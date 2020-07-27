The Naira on Monday gained marginally to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I &E) window closing at N389.25 to a dollar as against N389.50 posted on Friday.

Trading at the window picked on Monday as investors traded a total of 46.67 million dollars as against 12.61 million dollars traded on Friday.

According to naijaBDCS.com, the Naira exchanged at N472.50 to a dollar at the parallel market in Lagos, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N587 and N537, respectively.

At the official Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) window, the Naira exchanged at N381 to a dollar.



