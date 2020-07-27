Asari Dokubo, leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Force, has given his opinion on the alleged mismanagement of N81 billion by the interim management committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

According to Dokubo said, the alleged mismanagement is mere pickpocketing and nothing compared to what Nigerians from other regions “are stealing” from the Niger Delta people.

The national assembly is currently investigating the alleged mismanagement of the funds by the IMC.

President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered a forensic audit of the commission’s activities from 2001 to 2019.





But the IMC, which was set up to manage the NDDC pro tem and to supervise the audit, has come under allegations of corruption.

Commenting on the saga in a video, Dokubo further likened the current probe of the agency as that of a man calling the police to report a pickpocketing case he witnessed while armed robbers are breaking into his house.

“We are talking about N81 billion being pick-pocketed from Niger Delta while the bulk of our money, our resources are being carted away and we are not talking,” Dokubo said.

“They want me to run after pickpocketers and leave armed robbers that are coming into my house. When they talk about (Godswill) Akpabio, tell them about (Abubakar) Malami, when they talk about Joy (Nunieh), tell them about Sadiya (Umar Farouq), when they talk about any senator, tell them about (Ibrahim) Magu.”