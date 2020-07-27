Man butchers wife, two children to death in Osun

By Taiwo Okanlawon

A nurse Tunde Oyeniran, has allegedly hacked his wife and two children to death in Inisa town, Osun State.

According to Punch, Oyeniran, allegedly perpetrated the act on Friday, around 11pm, using a cutlass to kill his wife, Sarah, and the other two victims.

Oyediran after killing his family, cut his hands and stomach with the cutlass and called for help saying they were attacked by assailants.





The Osun State Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, said Oyeniran was arrested where he was receiving treatment.

She said preliminary investigation revealed a foul play, adding that the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department was already investigating the matter.

Opalola said, “From the information available to us, the incident happened around 11pm last Friday in Inisa. The suspect reportedly used a cutlass to kill his wife, Sarah, and the two children living with them.