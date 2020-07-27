By Jennifer Okundia

Kunle Afolayan, 45, film producer and director born on 30 September 1974 took to Instagram to pen a tribute to his late father.

The Nollywood award winning actor left a note for the deceased, thanking him for marrying more than one wife which resulted in his birth.

Adeyemi Josiah Akano Afolayan, passed in 1996 and Kunle said he misses his father who was finer than him. Read his note:





‘I miss you, Baba mi, but thank you for marrying many wives because I would not have been privileged to be called your Son.

I know was finer so…dont rub it in

ADEYEMI JOSIAH AKANO AFOLAYAN (1940-1996)’

The movie star has films like ‘The Figurine, October 1, The CEO, Mokaliq’ among others to his credit. His latest movie ‘Citation’ where he featured Billionaire daughter Temi Otedola is set to drop soon as it’s release date was delayed due to the pandemic.

