By Taiwo Okanlawon

Juventus have won the Serie A title for the ninth consecutive season after winning two games to spare, following a 2-0 victory over Sampdoria.

The win takes them seven points clear of second-placed Inter, who cannot catch with them with only two matches remaining for both sides.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Juventus against Sampdoria in first-half injury time with Federico Bernardeschi then adding a second in the 67th minute.





Ronaldo would then miss a penalty late in the game but Juve would still be able to hold out for a crucial three points.

Early-season contenders Inter dropped off with a run of five draws from seven games around Christmas while Lazio, who looked like potential champions when the season was suspended, have taken just one point from their last five.

Atalanta have been in stunning goalscoring form since the restart and will look forward to their Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain, but their title challenge effectively ended when two Cristiano Ronaldo penalties saw them lose 2-1 against Juve earlier this month.

The trophy will come as a mark of vindication for Maurizio Sarri, who has come under fire at times during an inconsistent campaign.