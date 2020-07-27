Nigeria’s Federal Government on Monday announced the reopening of schools for graduating students with effect from 4 August, 2020 and fixed August 17 for the commencement of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE.

A statement issued on Monday by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, said exit classes should reopen on 4 August.

It said the agreed dates were part of the resolutions reached after a consultative meeting with the education commissioners of the 36 states of the federation and other stakeholders.

According to the statement, Secondary schools in the country were to reopen from the 4th of August 2020 for exit classes only.





It added that students woils have two weeks with which to prepare for the West African Examinations due to start on the 17th of August 2020.

The statement said these were the unanimous decisions reached on Monday at a virtual consultative meeting between the Federal Ministry of Education, Commissioners of Education of the 36 states, the Nigerian Union of Teachers, the proprietors of private schools and the Chief Executives of examination bodies.

”It was agreed that the exit classes should resume immediately after the Sallah break, from the 4th of August 2020, to enable them to prepare for the WAEC examinations scheduled to commence from the 17th of August 2020.

“The meeting also resolved that a passionate appeal be made to the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 and public-spirited Nigerians for assistance to schools across the country to enable them fast-track the preparation for safe reopening, as agreed,” the statement said.

According to FG, another meeting was to be convened tomorrow between the Federal Ministry of Education and the Chief Executives of examination bodies namely, NECO, NABTEB and NBAIS to harmonise their examination dates, which would be conveyed to stakeholders expeditious.