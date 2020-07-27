Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, representing Ondo South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, has refuted claims that he was dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement signed by his Media Aide, Olumide Akinrinlola on Monday, Tofowomo said that he did not at anytime contemplate resigning his membership of the PDP.

He added that he would not disappoint the electorate and his party, PDP, who gave him all the necessary support to become a Senator of the Federal Republic.

Tofowomo urged his supporters, followers and the public to disregard the rumour making the round that he had perfected plans to defect to APC.





“I have no plan of dumping the PDP for the APC for whatever reasons because I will never disappoint no fewer than 81,000 that elected me to become a Senator of the Federal Republic on PDP platform.

”I remain committed to PDP and I will continue to do my best to fulfil my campaign promises to the good people of Ondo South.

”My supporters, followers and the public should disregard any rumour peddling on the social media that I have perfected plans to defect to the APC,” Tofowomo said.