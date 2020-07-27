Nigerian actress and television host Linda Osifo is 29 today July 27th 2020 and fellow actor Ini Edo shared a photo of her and penned a tribute to the beautiful movie star.

Edo declared her love Osifo and stated that the sky is not her limit. Check out the exchange between the Nollywood stars below:

‘Happy birthday to the melanin princess @lindaosifo

Keep soaring

Keep being the best version of yourself

The sky is not your limit.

God bless you baby girl..I love you💝🥂’

Linda Osifo replied and wrote:





Amen!! Love you mama. Thanks for the prayers today. You know already sha😅🙏🏾😘🤎

29🎂 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME.

Like a little baby, God Almighty you’ve watched over me for 29 years! It’s truly been a miraculous journey!!

Father God, You’ve given me what no one can ever give me. You’ve given me life!

Sweet Jesus, I’m so thankful! I’m very grateful oh for everything!!😭

I pray for God’s strength to continue to use me as a vessel in all areas of my life.

Join me in praying & praising God for another miraculous year! 🙏🏾

Cheers to the last of my 20’s!😯😫💃🏾🙌🏾

#BirthdayGirl 🎈

#LindaOsifo#MelaninGoddess#GodSpeed

The 29 year old whose family is in Canada, shared a video from them celebrating on her behalf with the caption: It’s just tears of joy and gratitude.

I should be home in Canada celebrating with my family but we can’t complain. My family, my parents….best blessings.

Miss you all sooo much and love you all.

Linda was born on July 27, 1991. She was first runner-up Miss Nigeria Entertainment Canada 2011 and 2nd runner up Miss AfriCanada 2011 beauty pageant.

She was born in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria, where she grew up with her grand mother and moved to Canada at the age of 16, spending most of her adult years in Toronto, Ontario, Canada before relocating to Lagos, Nigeria to pursue her acting career.

Her Nollywood debut movie role was in 2013 when she starred in the film, ‘King Akubueze’, directed by Nonso Emekewe. She also featured in the popular Nigerian soap opera Tinsel as ‘Nina Fire’.