Ramon Abbas a.k.a Hushpuppi has gotten another lawyer to represent him in California.

Hushpuppi’s lawyer, Gal Pissetzky who is only licensed to practice in Chicago will now be supported by Vicki Podberesky of Andrues/Podberesky law firm based in Los Angeles.

The law firm specialises in representing individuals in both state and federal criminal matters, as well as companies and individuals in administrative and in-house investigations.

Pissetzky had applied to appear Pro hac vice on behalf of the alleged fraudster in California on July 22, with an attestation letter from the Attorney Registration and the Disciplinary Commission of the Supreme Court in Illinois.





Pissetzky, however, said that the case is far from being set to go to trial as the U.S. government is yet to turn over all the evidence.

He also said the date for the next appearance has not been released yet.