The Shinkafi Emirate Council has insisted that the “Sadaukin Shinkafi” title conferred on former Minister of Aviation Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, by the Emir Of Shinkafi, Alhaji Muhammad Makwash is irrevocable and irreversible.
This is coming after five titleholders in the Shinkafi Emirate Council resigned, calling for the immediate reversal of the title. Their reason for disputing the conferment is because FFK is fond of insulting people from the North.
However, Wambai Shinkafi, Dr Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi who spoke on behalf of the emirate insisted that conferment of titles by the Emir cannot be reversed. Sani stated that the gesture is to deserving recipients exercised within the powers and the discretion of Emir.
He warned against playing the ethnic and religion card in the traditional exercise.
Dr Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi said; “Femi Fani-Kayode is not the only non-Muslim to bag a title from the North.
”It is worthy of note that several northern traditional rulers had conferred titles on southerners like Chief Olusegun Obasanjo who was conferred with Chieftaincy title of Yallaban Sokoto, Chief Rochas Okorocha Danjekan Sokoto, Senator Orji Uzo Kalu Wakilin Anka, and former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan who was conferred with the Garkuwan Manoman Zamfara.
Others include Barrister Solomon Dalung conferred with Magayakin Bukkuyyum; Sen David Mark as Jarumin Kaura Namoda; Senator Victor Umeh as Jagaban Shinkafi; the APC leader, Bola Tinubu has also bagged such title with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo. Why is FFK’s title different?
“There is no hatred between Muslims and Christians or northerners and southerners but some people who want to ignite hatred are reading political meaning to it. He was chosen so that we can foster unity. He served as a minister and represented the whole of Nigeria.”
