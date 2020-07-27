Ekiti State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Wale Fapohunda has contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

This comes days after the state Governor, Kayode Fayemi tested positive for the disease.

Fapohunda confirmed this via a tweet he shared on Sunday, July 26.

He tweeted; “The result of my second covid-19 test came out positive today. In line with the established protocols, I have commenced a period of self-isolation.





”However, in my absence, all state legal matters should be referred to the Solicitor-General of the State.”

