Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti Governor: many aides also hit by coronavirus

No fewer than 12 aides of Governor Kayode Fayemi have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Fayemi had ordered the aides to go for the test, after he also got a positive result last week, after three tests.

He is now in isolation.

According to the Twitter account of the Ekiti state Task Force on COVID-19, 13 of the samples sent to the state molecular laboratory returned positive results.


The post was made on Sunday.

But so far, only the attorney-general, Wale Fapohunda has confirmed that his sample was one of the positive 13 announced by the Task force.

“The result of my second covid-19 test came out positive today”, Fapohunda tweeted late on Sunday.

“In line with the established protocols, I have commenced a period of self-isolation. In my absence, all state legal matters should be referred to the Solicitor-General of the State”, he added.

According to Ekiti COVID-19 Updates, as at 12:30 pm on July 26 there are forty-seven (47) active cases of #COVID19 in Ekiti State.

“Confirmed: 104, Discharged: 55, Active: 47, Deaths: 2”, it said.