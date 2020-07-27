No fewer than 12 aides of Governor Kayode Fayemi have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Fayemi had ordered the aides to go for the test, after he also got a positive result last week, after three tests.

He is now in isolation.

According to the Twitter account of the Ekiti state Task Force on COVID-19, 13 of the samples sent to the state molecular laboratory returned positive results.





The post was made on Sunday.

But so far, only the attorney-general, Wale Fapohunda has confirmed that his sample was one of the positive 13 announced by the Task force.

“The result of my second covid-19 test came out positive today”, Fapohunda tweeted late on Sunday.

“In line with the established protocols, I have commenced a period of self-isolation. In my absence, all state legal matters should be referred to the Solicitor-General of the State”, he added.

According to Ekiti COVID-19 Updates, as at 12:30 pm on July 26 there are forty-seven (47) active cases of #COVID19 in Ekiti State.

“Confirmed: 104, Discharged: 55, Active: 47, Deaths: 2”, it said.