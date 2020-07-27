By Taiwo Okanlawon

Former reality TV star, from Big Brother Naija Nina Chinonso Onyenobi, popularly known Nina Ivy has gushed over her son as she shared the first photo with him since putting to bed.

The new mum who welcomed her son, Denzel Kelly with her husband, Tony, in the U.S. two weeks ago, shared an adorable photo of her cuddling the newborn on Twitter.

She wrote; “My sonshine …I’m so lucky to have you“.





See below:

My sonshine …

I’m so lucky to have you pic.twitter.com/XMUEu0X0Gx — Nina Ivy (@ninaivy_) July 26, 2020