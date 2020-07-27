After a very intense Head of House Challenge, Lucy snatched the Head of House (HoH) seat from Nengi and immediately called for a more disciplined house.

She named fellow housemate Prince as her deputy.

Her first call as HoH was for cleanliness, especially in the bathroom. “Let’s join hands and clean the House. You clean today it will be easier the next day.” she stated.

She also asked her fellow Housemates to share the cooking and cleaning duties. “Just contribute in some way. It will work faster.” Few were not happy, but most applauded Lucy’s ideas.





As Head of House, the 30-year-old entrepreneur from Lagos gains immunity from the week’s eviction and exclusive access to the Head of House Lounge for the week, which she will have to share with her deputy, Prince.

