By Isa Isawade

Pig meat or pork is said to be very nutritious with high degree of protein and many other important vitamins and minerals.

These nutrients include vitamins B6, B12, Iron, thiamin, phosphorus, niacin, selenium, zinc, riboflavin and potassium.

It’s revealed that a 3-ounce serving of pork is an “excellent” source of thiamin, selenium, protein, niacin, vitamin B-6 and phosphorus.





The foregoing passes off pork as a very healthy meat for human consumption.

However, findings revealed that such view may not be absolutely true after all.

PETA, in its reasons not to eat pork report, claims that pork products are loaded with artery-clogging cholesterol and saturated fat.

According to the report, pork eaters stand the risk of increasing their waistline. They are also more likely to develop deadly diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, osteoporosis, Alzheimer’s, asthma, and impotence.

It also notes that most pigs are reared in factory farms where they are usually crowded without adequate ventilation and exposure to sun and natural weather.

The animals are also ceaselessly fed with doses of drugs to “keep them alive and make them grow faster”. Heavy presence of these drugs in them make the meat less healthy for consumption.

Constant consumption of antibiotics laden pork makes human system develop resistance to the drugs, rendering them ineffective in treating illnesses in human.

The report also said “extremely crowded conditions, poor ventilation, and filth in factory farms cause such rampant disease in pigs that 70 percent of them have pneumonia by the time they’re sent to the slaughterhouse”.

Another report informs that doctors worldwide are in agreement that consumption of pork is harmful to human’s health.

According to it, pigs eat anything unclean “including urine, excrement, dirt, decaying animal flesh, maggots, or decaying vegetable. They will even eat the cancerous growths off other pigs or animals.”

It also claims that pig meat and fat extract large amount of toxins which are not completely filtered by liver because pork takes short period to digest when consumed.

Another given reason to steer clear of pork is that it is toxic and very poisonous. Pigs, it’s said, don’t perspire, thereby making toxins in their system remain in the meat.

To prove that the animal is so poisonous, the finding states that poisons can even hardly kill it.

“Farmers will often pen up pigs within a rattlesnake nest because the pigs will eat the snakes, and if bitten they will not be harmed by the venom”, it claims.

Another bomb dropped by the report: “Swine and pigs have over a dozen parasites within them, such as tapeworms, flukes, worms, and trichinae. There is no safe temperature at which pork can be cooked to ensure that all these parasites, their cysts, and eggs will be killed.”

The swine is also said to carry about thirty (30) diseases that are transferable to human.

The trichinae worm in pig is also said to be capable of lodging itself in human intestines, muscles, spinal cord or the brain, resulting in a disease called trichinosis.

Pig liver is also found to be a transmitter of hepatitis E, a virus infecting over 20 million people yearly.

Hepatitis E leads to acute illnesses such as fever, fatigue, jaundice and vomiting, and can easily cause death in vulnerable people.

Joint and stomach pains, liver enlargement, liver failure and pancreatitis are results of hepatitis E.

According to Healthline’s 4 Hidden Dangers of Pork, in America, about 1 out of every 10 store-bought pig livers tests positive for hepatitis E.

Similar statistics were recorded for many other countries. Pork sausages in some of the countries were also found to be highly contaminated with hepatitis E.

Even the wild pigs aren’t safer in this regard, as many have been found to have hepatitis E infection.

Pork is also associated with an autoimmune condition called Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

Correlation has been found between pork consumption and growth of the disease and other diseases such as diabetes, hepatitis B and C, Liver Cancer and Cirrhosis.

The Healthline report also reveals that many pig farm workers have been found to develop pork associated infections as a result of dust or particles inhaled on pig farms.

In conclusion, therefore, available findings recommend cooking of the meat under prolonged and intense heat before consumption to make it less risky, while abstinence from pork and its products is regarded the safest.