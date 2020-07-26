A visit to the Oba of Benin by Governor Godwin Obaseki and his new friends in the Peoples Democratic Party, ended up a disgrace.

The convoy met scores of angry Benin residents, who blocked the convoy and called the governor and the PDP “ole”, meaning thieves.

In a tweet about the event, Obaseki accused billionaire Hosa Okunbo as the mastermind of the scornful display.

“We know that one of their billionaire sponsors hired a lot of thugs today around Oba Palace and that they were destroying vehicles with @OfficialPDPNig flags. Please do not retaliate. They are only trying to scare the people.





“They are saying that what they did today is an example of what they intend to do on election day. But thank God we have a law abiding president in @MBuhari”.

Watch the video: