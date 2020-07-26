Manchester United best Leicester City 2-0 to secure a place in the Champions League on premier league last day.

Leicester, playing at home needed victory to make the Champions League sport, but they fumbled at the at King Power Stadium.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side needed a point from this decisive final-day meeting to confirm a place in the top four – and break the hearts of the Foxes, who were in a Champions League spot for so much of the season.

Both sides had their chances, with Leicester City keeper Kasper Schmeichel saving well from Marcus Rashford in the first half and Jamie Vardy seeing a header glance off the frame of the goal after the break.





Leicester pressed could not break Manchester United down and their misery was compounded when Evans was sent off against his former club for a wild, late lunge on Scott McTominay.

Manchester United confirmed the formalities seconds from time when substitute Jesse Lingard robbed Schmeichel and rolled the ball into an empty net, BBC reports.

It is a result that fulfils the usual minimum requirement of Champions League qualification for Manchester United.

But while Leicester City’s fifth-placed finish is highly creditable and earns a place in the Europa League, this will undoubtedly be a huge disappointment and anti-climax after being in a position to reach the Champions League for so long.