Popular Nigerian actress Angela Okorie is set to leave the single ladies’ club.

The news of her engagement to her lover surfaced online yesterday and got people talking.

According to reports making the rounds online, the mother of one was also not expecting the development as her undisclosed lover surprised her with the engagement.

However, fellow actress Chita Agwu Johnson shared official photos from the engagement party.





Chita Agwu also congratulated the new Angela, She said;

“Awwwww love is a beautiful thing

Me I can’t keep quiet 🤫 ❤️❤️

Congratulations sis @realangelaokorie I got ur back 💯

Am so happy for you.”

Check out the photos from the engagement below;