By Abankula

New mum Regina Daniels stepped out with hubby, Ned Nwoko today to remind her 8.2m fans why she is one of the beautiful faces of Nollywood.

Dressed in a beautiful floral play suit, the 19 year-old beautiful actress glowed in the photos posted on Instagram.

The ‘Forever 16’ actress looked so stunning that we can well say that this is a case of the dress matching the wearer.





The photos were posted along with the emoji 🥰🥰, that means that she is “in love”.

And truly her love, Nwoko lurked in the third photo, with Regina smiling, beside the excited lawyer.

The couple had a baby on 29 June.

Comments have flooded her post, with movie maker Omoni Oboli, saying: “But why are you so fineeeee 😍😍😍 see person wey just born”.

TiannahplaceEmpire wrote: Sexiest mumm, while Funnytoheeb said: hottie.