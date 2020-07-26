Regina Daniels: new mum steps out in play suit

By Abankula

New mum Regina Daniels stepped out with hubby, Ned Nwoko today to remind her 8.2m fans why she is one of the beautiful faces of Nollywood.

Dressed in a beautiful floral play suit, the 19 year-old beautiful actress glowed in the photos posted on Instagram.

The ‘Forever 16’ actress looked so stunning that we can well say that this is a case of the dress matching the wearer.


The photos were posted along with the emoji 🥰🥰, that means that she is “in love”.

And truly her love, Nwoko lurked in the third photo, with Regina smiling, beside the excited lawyer.

The couple had a baby on 29 June.

Comments have flooded her post, with movie maker Omoni Oboli, saying: “But why are you so fineeeee 😍😍😍 see person wey just born”.

TiannahplaceEmpire wrote: Sexiest mumm, while Funnytoheeb said: hottie.

Regina Daniels in her dazzling play suit

Regina Daniels and her hubby Ned Nwoko