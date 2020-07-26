By Nicholas Dechi/Makurdi

Terwase Orbunde, Chief of Staff (CoS) to Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue, has overcome COVID-19 and discharged from the treatment centre.

Orbunde stated this on Sunday in Makurdi, adding that he has resumed duties.

“It will be recalled that on July 4, I informed the public that I tested positive to COVID-19.





“Consequently, I went into self-isolation in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

“After observing the stipulated protocols and having received the required treatment, I wish to state that the officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) after conducting other subsequent tests have declared that I am negative.

“The centre has also released me from isolation. I have since resumed my usual official duties,” he said.

The CoS, who expressed his appreciation to God for the fast healing, also thanked Gov. Ortom and the COVID-19 Committee chaired by the Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Benson Abounu, and all the frontline staff who stood by him during the trying time.

“I appreciate my wife, Abigail; my immediate family, the brethren, associates, staff, well-wishers and all those who stood by me through prayers and other forms of support.

“I stand in prayers with the first Lady, Dr Eunice Ortom; the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Anthony Ijohor; the Head of Service (HoS), Mrs Veronica Onyeke and all those who are infected by the virus, for their speedy and total recovery.

“I pledge to collaborate with relevant stakeholders in the fight against the pandemic and to take all measures required to be safe while encouraging people to make themselves available for test and comply with the relevant protocols,” Orbunde said.