Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife has clarified that devotees of the Osun river are not idol worshippers.

The monarch who spoke on Saturday while receiving some devotees, said it is unfair to call them by such names.

The devotees were at the palace to celebrate the Osun festival. Osun festival is the celebration of water, nothing that water is life.

“We’re using this instance to reconnect with our Creator through nature to cleanse the world, and especially to end the pandemic.





”We are remembering our ancestors and it is unfair to call us idol worshipers,” he said.

He also revealed that the festival was restricted as they had to abide by the NCDC guidelines in a bid to reduce the spread of coronavirus.