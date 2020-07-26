Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has bagged a major endorsement deal with a beautification company.

The actress announced the new deal with Kayla Beau Enterprise on her verified Instagram account on Sunday.

She stated that the deal is huge but didn’t give the details of the contract.

She, however, expressed the joy of forming an alliance with the company.





According to her “I did a background check on the history and credibility of the organization when I got a call from them, I was happy realizing that it’s a wonderful beautification company.

However, the organization officially unveiled Laide Bakare as its brand ambassador on the 24th of July, 2020.

The organization stated that the alliance with Bakare is targeted at ensuring all customers (Prospective, Potential, and Existing) both home and abroad always wear a smile after buying their product.

“We believe Olaide Bakare as a brand with estimable value in alliance with @beau_collections limited we boast the confidence of our customers to keep buying from us,” the company added.

Laide Bakare is a Nollywood actress and producer, whose list of movies includes ‘Jejere,’ ‘Enu Opemi,’ ‘Money Bag’ among others.

The actress made her acting debut in 1999, in a movie titled ‘Adeyemi’.