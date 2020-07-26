The Nigeria Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) has commended Federal Government on the repair of Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, saying that it is long overdue.

Mr Yusuf Othman, President, NARTO, said this while speaking with newsmen on the repair and partial closure of the bridge that took effect on Friday.

“The partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge should have come earlier than now, due to the situation of the bridge and such kind of work will not take place with the vehicles moving here and there.

“The bridge should have long been repaired before now, but now that it is being repaired it is not out of place, we welcome the idea.





“We similarly appreciate the fact that they have to close the bridge for the work to commence, so it is a very laudable action, we appreciate government, and we support them.

“Government proposed six months for the work to be completed and the roads will be open after the six months, the alternative routes that are provided are good.

“But since these are the only alternative routes we don’t have any option but to follow the alternative routes,” Othman said.

The NARTO boss advised vehicle owners to adhere to all the directions given by Federal Road Safety Commission, LASTMA, and other security agencies.

On the incessant accidents of tankers and other articulated vehicles on the highways, he said NARTO was discussing with truck owners to train their drivers on-road and driving ethics.