The Vice Chancellor of Kwara State University (KWASU), Prof. Muhammed Akanbi, has joined others to commiserate with Gov. Abdulrahaman Abdulrazaq over his father’s death.

The vice chancellor condoled with the governor in a statement issued by the institution’s Director of University Relations, Mr Abdulrazaq Sanni.

He also commiserated with the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, and the entire people of Kwara over the demise of Alhaji Abdlulganiyu Abdulrazaq (SAN).

”I also sympathise with the Nigeria Bar Association and the Body of Benchers over the passing on of our father in the early hours of Saturday.





”He was a man whose personality, leadership qualities and integrity served to enlighten us all on the profound impact man can have on fellow men in the path toward service to humanity.

”Throughout his life, the late Abdulrazaq blazed a trail for the legal profession, education and human rights.

”The late legal luminary was a man of many firsts: The first Lawyer of Northern Nigeria extraction. He also had made his marks in virtually all he ventured into.

”His career that spanned almost seven decades reflected a lifetime’s development for humanity,” the vice chancellor said.

Akanbi added that as a passionate community builder, the deceased raised awareness of educational responsibilities through the creation of Government High School, Ilorin.

”Through this, he had also advanced vibrant advocacy for those who are unable to realise their full potentials, and many more.

”The double Traditional Titles (Mutawalli Ilorin and Tafida Zazzau) he bagged from two separate emirates is an expression of his nationalistic and detribalised mein,” he said.

Akanbi said that as a fellow legal practitioner, Abdulrazaq’s death had left a gaping hole in the legal profession.

He said the death also created a vacuum in the Ilorin Emirate, Zazzau Emirate Council, community builders and the nation as a whole.

“But we take solace in the fact that he has left behind an enduring legacy for others to build on.

”As we all mourn his demise we also celebrate the extraordinary life of this our remarkable father who devoted the most productive years of his existence to the betterment of humanity.

”I therefore pray that may Allah repose his soul in the comfort of the grave and grant him aljannah firdaus.

”I also pray that Allah grant the governor and the entire Abdulrazaq family the fortitude to bear the loss,” he said.

Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrazaq died in the early hours of Saturday in Abuja at the age of 92.

NAN