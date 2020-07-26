By Taiwo Okanlawon

American rapper Kanye West has visited a hospital in Wyoming after publicly apologising to his wife Kim Kardashian for ‘going public’ with their ‘private matter.’

Kanye West was on Saturday afternoon, July 25 pictured going into the Cody Regional Health to reportedly treat his anxiety, a few days after going on a Twitter rant.

According to TMZ, Kanye West stayed inside the hospital for about ten minutes but got uncomfortable by the crowd and left before he could get any treatment done.





After returning to his ranch in a private jet, an ambulance with EMTS later arrived at the property to check his vitals – heart rate and blood pressure and determined he was not in danger.

Kanye also invited four paparazzi inside his home after the ambulance left, TMZ reported, and he made them wait for two hours before coming to meet them for a few minutes.

The rapper reportedly told the photographers to let him “control the narrative.” After that, the press people were escorted out.

This is coming after West tweeted an apology to his wife Kim Kardashian on social media, he wrote;

I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.

I did not cover her like she has covered https://t.co/A2FwdMu0YU Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me. — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020