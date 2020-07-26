Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has commiserated with Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdul-Razaq, over the passing on of his father Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq, who died on Saturday at the age of 93.

In a condolence message he personally signed, the former President described late Abdul-Razaq as a highly respected legal icon.

The message stated: “I condole with you, all the members of the Abdul-Razaq family, and the good people of Kwara State on the sad demise of your dear father, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq, which occurred on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

“Painful as his passing must be, you and your siblings can find solace in the fact that your late father lived a life truly worthy of celebration. He not only was the first lawyer to emerge from the northern part of our nation, he was one of the most successful and highly respected icons in the legal profession in Nigeria.





“He epitomized the best of committed service to family, community, country and humanity in all that he did in his 93 years of an exceptionally fulfilled life. Alhaji A.G.F. Razaq leaves behind a rich legacy of which you, your siblings, and the entire people of Kwara State can justifiably be very proud.

“It is my prayer that Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest even as He imbues you and all whom he has left behind with the fortitude to cope with the passing of this quintessential titan.”