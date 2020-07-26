India reported 48,661 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total so far to 1,385,522.

It was the fourth consecutive day when COVID-19 cases increased by more than 45,000.

According to government data, the number of deaths has risen to 32,063, with 705 deaths in the last 24 hours.

A total of 885,577 people have recovered and the recovery rate is 63.91 per cent.





India’s coronavirus cases have doubled in nearly three weeks since July 2, when the country crossed the 600,000 mark.

The country’s COVID-19 tally touched the 1 million mark last Friday.

Since then, around 300,000 new infections have been reported.