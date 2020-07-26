Nigerian comedian Okey Bakassi is celebrating one of his daughters, Chidera, who turns eighteen years old on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

The proud dad who took to Instagram described Chidera as an intelligent, focused, hardworking lady.

“Daddy’s little girl of yesteryear is legally an adult. Happy 18th birthday my darling daughter, Chidera.

“You came into our family and opened a new beautiful chapter. I’m proud of the intelligent, focused, hardworking, beautiful lady you’ve grown into. May God continue to pave your pathways with success. I love you Dereee!,” Okey Bakassi wrote.



