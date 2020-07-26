China’s locally developed AG600 the world’s largest amphibious aircraft succeeded in its maiden flight over sea on Sunday morning in Qingdao, east China’s Shandong Province.

According to its developer the aircraft took off from the sea off Qingdao at 10:18 a.m..

It completed the test flight after flying for about 31 minutes, said state-owned plane-maker Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

The plane landed in Rizhao Shanxihe Airport at 10:49 am.





The successful maiden flight from the sea is a major step forward in the development of this large amphibious aircraft following its maiden flight in 2017 and first takeoff from a water reservoir in 2018, said the AVIC. ■

Watch the test run:https://twitter.com/PDChina/status/1287233682432864257?s=20