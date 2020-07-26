Chelsea have secured the last Champions League spot after finishing fourth place in the Premier League and denied Wolves a place in Europa championship.

Chelsea beat Wolves 2-0 to secure fourth place on Sunday.

Frank Lampard’s side needed a point from the potentially nervy encounter at Stamford Bridge in order to clinch a top-four place – but they stylishly grabbed all three.

Mason Mount’s delightful 25-yard curling free-kick and Olivier Giroud’s effort from close range were just 144 seconds apart on the stroke of half-time and they settled the contest.





The loss means Wolves end the season in seventh place, behind Tottenham on goal difference, after Jose Mourinho’s side drew 1-1 at Crystal Palace.

However, Nuno Espirito Santo’s men face a nervous wait as their league position could still be enough for a Europa League place next season, should the Blues beat Arsenal in the FA Cup final next month.

Chelsea finished on the same points as Manchester United, who beat Leicester 2-0, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side finish third on goal difference, BBC reports.