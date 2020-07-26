By Agency Reporter

A 22 year-old man has committed suicide in Kano, after his girlfriend dumped him to follow another man.

The jilted man was identified as Ashiru Musa Danrimi, a member of the Neighbourhood Watch, in Kadawa ward, Ungogo local government.

His girlfriend was identified as Umi Muhammad.





According to reports, Danrimi felt pained and depressed that Umi abandoned him.

His death has become a subject of investigation by the Kano Police Command.

The spokesman of the Command, Mr Abdullahi Haruna, a DSP, confirmed the development on Sunday.

Haruna alleged that Danrimi committed suicide at Danrimi Quarters in Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state, following a failed romance..

He said the Command on July 23, at about 9:00 p.m. received report from one Musa Sani of Danrimi Quarters, indicating that a jilted lover had committed suicide after his girlfriend dumped him for another man.

“That his 22-year-old son, Ashiru Musa stabbed himself with a knife because he did not marry his lover.

“On receiving information, we quickly deployed our men to the scene of the incident to rescue the victim.

“The victim was confirmed dead at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital,” he said.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Habu Ahmad, has ordered thorough investigation into the matter.