If Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has his way, Nigerian Super Eagles target, Bukayo Saka will be encouraged to reject Nigeria and choose an international career with England.

Arsenal’s talented teenager has represented England up to under-19 level, but now the Londoner is being courted by Nigeria, where his parents came from.

‘If I get asked the question then I can give my opinion,’ Arteta said.

‘He hasn’t come to me with that so for now I will leave it totally independent with the player and his family as they normally have a big say with their background, their culture and where they are coming room. I don’t want to step in there.





‘Absolutely [he is good enough to play for England] – and he’s very clever to make the right decision, as well.’

Saka, 18, told Sky Sports: ‘It’s a tough choice. I’m happy to have represented England at youth level but I’m also proud of my Nigerian heritage from my parents.

‘We haven’t been picked by any team so it’s about staying humble and when the time comes we’ll make the decision.’

In the past Chelsea and England players Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham have previously turned down a chance to play for the Super Eagles.

Read Original at Daily Mail