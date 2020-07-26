President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday warmly felicitated with multi-talented artiste and veteran broadcaster, Chief Julie Coker, on her 80th birthday.

This is contained in a press statement released by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on media and publicity.

He joined the creative industry to celebrate the iconic culture ambassador, musician and author.

Buhari congratulated the Yeye Eto of Lagos for a sterling career in journalism and performing arts, coming into the limelight as a female broadcaster in Africa’s first television station, Western Nigerian Television (WNTV, Ibadan), which started transmission on October 31, 1959, and sustaining the grace in Nigerian Television Service, (NTV, Lagos), now Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).





Julie Coler is a former beauty queen, Miss Western Nigeria Competition, 1958, and runner-up at a Miss Nigeria contest.

The President rejoiced with family members, friends and professional associates of the exceptional broadcaster, who continues to project the country to the world by accepting leadership roles in culture and tourism in the United Kingdom and the United States.

He also prayed that the Almighty God will grant Chief Coker longer life, good health and more grace to pursue and actualize her dreams of making life better for others.