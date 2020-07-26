Just 438 new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Nigeria on Saturday, a significant drop compared to 500 plus figures released in the past week.

The NCDC did not explain the import of the low number.

There was no explanation whether it was indicative of a flattening curve, especially since 59 testing centres are now operational.

Of the figure released, Lagos returned to the top with 123 cases, also lower than the 168 logged on Friday.





Kaduna posted 50 cases, Rivers 40, Edo 37 and Adamawa 25.

Oyo State that recorded a huge 191 cases on Friday got only 20 on Saturday.

The 438 confirmed cases came from 24 states.

Here is the breakdown state by state:

Lagos-123

Kaduna-50

Rivers-40

Edo-37

Adamawa-25

Oyo-20

Nasarawa-16

Osun-15

Enugu-15

FCT-14

Ekiti-13

Ondo-13

Ebonyi-11

Katsina-10

Abia-9

Delta-8

Kwara-4

Ogun-3

Cross River-3

Kano-3

Bauchi-3

Yobe-2

Sokoto-1

Niger-1

11 deaths were also recorded in Nigeria on Saturday.

Till date, 39977 cases have been confirmed, 16948 cases have been discharged and 856 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.