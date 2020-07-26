Official host of BBNaija, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has announced an eviction twist that will no doubt impact the dynamics of the show.

During the second Live Show of Big Brother Naija season 5 on Sunday night, Ebuka said only Head of House and Deputy Head of House will be immune to eviction.

Which means All Housemates, except Head of House and Deputy Head of House, will be up for Nomination and therefore possible Eviction each week.

If ever there was a time to get your votes in for your favorite this is it!





The higher the package, the more the votes!

For the first time since the inception of the show, Big Brother Naija fans are afforded more votes depending on the package that they are on. Find out more about this here.