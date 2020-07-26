Kiddwaya & Erica

By Jennifer Okundia

There’s some twist and turns to the season 5 Big Brother Naija show, as eviction will not only be done based on votes but will now have housemates choose their candidate.

The only persons who will escape this process are head of house and his or her deputy. Everyone else is up for nomination and possible Eviction each week.

Every Sunday during the live eviction show, housemates will each take turns to nominate one of the bottom four housemates with the lowest votes in the Diary Room.


Whoever has the most nominations will be evicted.

See reactions on Twitter: