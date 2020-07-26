By Jennifer Okundia

There’s some twist and turns to the season 5 Big Brother Naija show, as eviction will not only be done based on votes but will now have housemates choose their candidate.

The only persons who will escape this process are head of house and his or her deputy. Everyone else is up for nomination and possible Eviction each week.

Every Sunday during the live eviction show, housemates will each take turns to nominate one of the bottom four housemates with the lowest votes in the Diary Room.





Whoever has the most nominations will be evicted.

See reactions on Twitter:

Biggie na igbo man oh, he knows that these hms will nominate hms with no fan base which won't favour him so he has decided to put all of them up he needs to make that money fast. Baba is smart aswear 👏👏👏. Meanwhile Ebuka look superb 🥰🥰🥰#BBNaijia #BBNajia — Riken (@callme_Riken) July 26, 2020

Ebuka was trying to be careful not to spoil any of the housemates games because of the fact that all of them will be up for eviction … Good one there 👍🏿 @Ebuka #bbnaija — Pedro (@iampedritto) July 26, 2020