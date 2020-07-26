The All Progressives Congress has heaped on the PDP, the blame for the fracas that happened in Benin, Edo Capital on Saturday, when Governor Godwin Obaseki launched his re-election campaign.

The APC said the violence represented a glimpse into the “do or die” plot the PDP plans to unleash in the run-up to the September 19 Governorship Election.

In s statement by Deputy publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena, the party said it was disturbed

by the images and reports of the destruction of property and violence meted on hapless victims during Saturday’s campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The statement singled out Governor Nyesom Wike, who it lampooned for trying to export to Edo State his “Rivers State model of violence and intimidation”.





“To imagine that the PDP chose to desecrate the Palace of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II is despicable, unheard of and a new low even by PDP’s ignoble standards.

“Why is a show of force needed on citizens you wish to govern?

“The PDP in Edo State is not campaigning for votes but relying on brute force, violence and intimidation ahead of the governorship election. The Governor of River State, Nyesom Wike promised on Saturday to “make sure that everything needed is done” to foist the PDP governorship candidate on the good people of Edo State.

“Wike is bent on importing to Edo State his Rivers State model of violence and intimidation. He will not succeed! We definitely will not watch helplessly and allow the PDP and Wike turn Edo state into a killing field in their attempt to foist an unpopular candidate.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) strongly condemns the violence and calls on our security services to fish out the perpetrators and their sponsors.

“During the entire Edo State governorship electioneering process, we stand with the good people of the state in rejecting all forms of political violence as was unleashed on Saturday by the so called “Obaseki Boys” and PDP supporters on hapless victims.

“The APC reiterates its stand that the people’s will and votes will determine the Edo State governorship election, not voter intimidation and election violence.”