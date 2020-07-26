Prof. Kate Omenugha, Anambra Commissioner for Education said that 1,000 infrared thermometers would be distributed in preparations for the possible reopening of schools in the state.

Omenugha told newsmen in Awka on Sunday that the move was approved by the State Executive Council.

The thermometers would be distributed to public primary and secondary schools in the state.

She explained that schools in the state got the equipment during the Ebola scourge in 2014.





According to her, this is part of efforts to ensure that the schools meet the minimum coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols.

Other items including buckets and hand washing soap, would be provided by the schools themselves.

Omenugha said that the state was not leaving anything to chance, especially with regards to the 2020 WASSCE and the JSSE.