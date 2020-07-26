Mr Dele Alake, a former Lagos Commissioner for Information and Strategy, has denied interest in the vacant Lagos East senatorial seat.

Senator Adebayo Osinowo who died on June 15 occupied the seat before his death.

False news circulated from a magazine that Dele Alake is vying to replace the late senator.

Alake described his purported interest for the seat as false and a figment of the imagination of mischief-makers. He wondered where the news originated from as he never discussed it with anyone.





“It is a lie from the pit of hell. lt is junk journalism. The magazine broke the cardinal rule of journalism by not speaking with me to confirm what it heard or was told. This is highly unprofessional,” he said.