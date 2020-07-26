No fewer than three persons were killed Saturday when a small plane carrying six people crashed into the backyard of a home in West Jordan, Utah.

One home was destroyed and two other homes were damaged, as a result of the ground fire ignited by the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed a Piper PA-32 with six people on board had taken off from South Valley Regional Airport and crashed into a backyard in the town of West Jordan.

The fatalities included the man who was piloting the plane, along with a woman and the young girl, both passengers on the plane, Fox 13 in Salt Lake City reported.





Of the three others on board, a woman is in critical condition, a 2-year-old boy is in stable condition, and a 12-year-old was injured but released from the hospital, Fox 13 reported, citing police officials.

The crash, which happened at 1:30 p.m. local time, caused a massive ground fire, according to footage from the scene posted by the Fox affiliate.

A woman who was inside one of the homes is in critical condition, officials said.

The victims were not immediately identified.