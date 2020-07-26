1. Funke Akindele-Bello

Ace Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello aka Jenifa topped the list over 11 million followers on Instagram. Jenifa has a huge fan base and is loved for philanthropic ways. On her verified Instagram, Funke has 11.3 million followers.

2. Ini Edo

Actress Ini Edo comes in second with 9.8 million followers. In 2014, she was appointed as a United Nations Habitat Youth Envoy by the United Nations.

3. Mercy Johnson-Okojie

Vibrant actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie who hails from Kogi state comes third on the list with 8.7 million followers. Mercy is popular for her roles in traditional Igbo home videos.

4. Mercy Aigbe

Our delectable Yoruba actress, Mercy Aigbe is fourth on the list. On her verified page, she has 8.3 million followers. Aigbe is a serial entrepreneur who has dabbled into different businesses ranging from cosmetics, clothing, skincare and many others.

5. Genevieve Nnaji

Nigeria actress, Genevieve Nnaji whose first Netflix original got nominated for the Oscars Awards is the fifth person on the list. The 41-year-old diva has 7.8 million followers on Instagram.

6. Rita Dominic

Sixth on our compiled list is Rita Dominic, the elegant 45-year-old who hails from Mbaise, Imo state. On her verified Instagram page, Rita has accrued 6.7 million followers.

7. Tonto Dikeh

King Tonto Charity Dikeh made the list with a total of 6.2 million followers on Instagram. Tonto who hails from Rivers state is also a humanitarian. On August 27, 2000, she officially founded her charity organisation, ”The Tonto Dikeh Foundation”.

8. Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Omosexy, as she is fondly called, is one of the most influential Nigerian actresses. Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde made her debut into Nollywood at a young age of 17 and married a year later. She has 4.8 million followers on Instagram.

9. Chioma Akpotha

Chioma Akpotha who studied Banking and Finance before dabbling into acting, has 4.7 million followers on Instagram. The 40-year-old actress hails from Anambra state.

10. Odunlade Adekola

Popular for his outstanding roles in Yoruba home videos, Odunlade Adekola is astounding in what he does. The only man who made our top ten list with 4.4 million followers on Instagram.