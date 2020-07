By Taiwo Okanlawon

Veteran Nollywood actress, director, and producer, Ayo Adesanya has revealed that she is ready to give marriage another shot after her first trial packed up years ago.

According to mom-of-one who recently turned 51, if she finds a ‘good man’, nothing can stop her from giving it another shot.

In a recent chat with Punch, the stunning mom shares what she expects from a man who would be lucky to walk her down the aisle again.





Adesanya told the news outlet: “Yes, I will give marriage a try if I see a good man. If I find what I like, why wouldn’t? Nothing can stop me from getting married again if the opportunity comes.

“I don’t think it’s too late for marriage at 51. Haven’t you seen people who gave birth to babies even at 60? Nothing is impossible for God.

“I know a very beautiful lady that got married at the age of 50 and had her baby at 55. Things like that made me include that it is never too late to do anything. With the way life is structured, nothing is impossible.

“I was once in entanglement and I’ve tried to be careful over the years. I have seen quite a lot of interested men but it’s very difficult to know who is true and who is not. However, one cannot be too careful because love is supposed to be unconditional. One can be very careful and still make mistakes.

“I’m not giving myself a time frame (to get married) because I’m having the best time of my life. I am at peace with myself and I know that the peace can continue only if I see the right person.”

Adesanya maintained that though she was still open to marriage, she didn’t consider it a do-or-die affair.

She said, “If marriage doesn’t come, one would still live one’s life. It is not a do-or-die affair, and not everybody would get married. When people get married and stay in it, I consider them lucky. These days, marriages don’t last. When one hears the things happening everywhere, getting ‘entangled’ would be scary. People that are not married still live happily.

‘’On the other hand, some people are friends and lovers, and it works out well for them. Marriage only makes it official and strengthens the commitment.’’