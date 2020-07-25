By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Olakunle Churchill, ex-husband of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh appears to have found love again.

Churchill was spotted chilling out with Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer.

He posted the picture of their outing on his Instagram page, sparking wild controversies that he had found love at last.





After posting the picture, he wrote: “Loyalty is important in both business and our personal lives.”

The look on Meurer’s face showed that there is something fishing between the two lovebirds.

She simply gazed at him kinkily with an alluring and charming smile.

Churchill was married to Tonto Dikeh in 2015, with the marriage crashing in 2017. The duo have been engaging in bitter words, with Tonto calling her former husband a ’40 seconds man.’

Also, Meurer, born 15 February, 1992, is a Gambian-born Nigerian actress and producer.

She is most known for her 2014 role as Kaylah in the TV series Oasis and 2018 role as Kemi Alesinloye in Ayo Makun’s ‘Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons.’