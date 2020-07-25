Multiple award winning American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has released her eighth studio album titled “Folklore“.

Announcing the project on Instagram, she wrote “Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening,” she wrote, likely referencing her cancelled tour for her August 2019 album, “Lover.” “But there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen.”

Her narrative songwriting often centers around her personal life. Born in West Reading, Pennsylvania, Swift relocated to Nashville, Tennessee in 2004 to pursue a career in music.

Co-writers like Bon Iver, Grammy Award-winning indie crooner, as well as producer and talented songwriter Jack Antonoff were contributors to the album.

“Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed,” she wrote. “My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That side of uncertainty I can get on board with.” Swift also stated.