By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian Singer and Kennis Music signee, Joel Amadi has disclosed that his father has been shot dead by herdsmen in the ongoing crisis in Southern Kaduna.

The musician had earlier taken to social media to raise an alarm that his native town of Zikpak, Kafachan was under siege by armed men who were burning down houses and had reported his father was missing.

He had called on the governor, El Rufia to engage the necessary armed forces to combat the ongoing violence.





“Killing is going on in my father’s village Zikpak, Kafanchan and my Dad have been missing including other villagers are missing and houses are being burnt yet no help. Please repost this till it gets to the governor @elrufai of Kaduna state and the necessary armed forces of Nigeria,” he wrote on Instagram.

A few hours ago, he took to Twitter to give an update, revealing that his father had been shot dead by herdsmen and his mother and sisters couldn’t even talk to him over the phone.

Joel Amadi urged the governor to do more in abating the reckless killings perpetrated by evil people noting that not enough had been done to put a stop to it.

He wrote: “It’s just been confirmed that my lovely Dad is dead-shot by herdsmen and my mom and sisters can’t even talk to me on phone please tag @elrufai he needs to know that he is not doing enough to curb the state of terrorism in Kaduna state.”

