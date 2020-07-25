Plus size actress, Mojisola Oyetayo, popularly known as Mama Ajasco, has revealed the ideal man she would like to marry.

Oyetola said she would like to marry a man who fears God and respect her.

“When you are younger, you would form an ideal man that is supposed to be tall, slim, have biceps, have beards and all that but when you get to the stage one is in now, just look for who fears God and has a lot of respect for women.

“Once you see those two, you are good. I am a respect sucker because I give respect to my men and those around me,” she said.





“If you have respect for me, I prefer you respect me than to love me because when you respect someone, you cannot bullshit the person.

“But you can lie on that love and bullshit somebody. If you have a lot of respect for me and fear of God with a steady means of legal income, I’m yours. I don’t want a liability because I am not a liability,” she said in an interview with The Nation.

On how she had been coping with COVID-19, Oyetayo said it had been extremely trying period as there were no jobs, no means of income and her social life had been clamped down.

“Most importantly, our source of income has been clamped down because there is really no way you can social-distance in what we do and then the backup jobs which we have which is MC for events have also been shut down because there are no events.

“We have been living by the grace of God. Ironically God has been extremely faithful because if you say how have I been living? I don’t even know. I’m alive, safe and healthy and of course we are eating but nothing is coming in.”