Oyo State surged to the top of the daily COVID-19 cases leaderboard on Friday, with 191 cases for a single day.

It was the highest of the 591 confirmed cases logged by 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja.

And it was the highest single day figure ever logged by the state, since March.

Previously the state recorded its highest ever figure of 141 cases on 13 June.





Lagos, which rarely missed the leaderboard top, reported 168 cases on Friday, according to the NCDC.

Abuja got 61 cases, Ondo 29 and Osun 26. Ebonyi has 24 and Edo 23.

Here is the daily breakdown for all the states and FCT on 24 July:

Oyo-191

Lagos-168

FCT-61

Ondo-29

Osun-26

Ebonyi-24

Edo-23

Ogun-14

Rivers-13

Akwa Ibom-12

Kaduna-10

Katsina-6

Borno-4

Ekiti-3

Delta-3

Imo-3

Niger-1

39,539 confirmed

16,559 discharged

845 deaths

As of Friday, the ten states with the highest cumulative cases of the virus are: Lagos 14,177, FCT 3,437, Oyo 2,497.

Edo has 2,128 cases, Rivers 1,600, Delta 1456, Kano 1452, Kaduna 1, 299, Ogun 1,241.