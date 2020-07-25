The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors(NARD) on Saturday has given the government another warning to resume its suspended nationwide strike.

In a fresh ultimatum, it said the government has three weeks to meet its demands.

President of the Association, Aliyu Sokomba, gave the new strike threat at a news briefing in Abuja on Saturday.

The association on 22 June, suspended its nationwide strike, after a virtual meeting of over 300 of its members.





Sokomba said the suspension, which came after one week of work boycott, was to enable the Federal and state governments meet its demands.

Some of the demands of the association are:

* provision of adequate PPE for all healthcare workers

*Immediate reversal of the disengagement of 26 resident doctors at the University Teaching Hospital in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

*Universal implementation of the Medical Residency Training Act in all Federal and State Hospitals

*Pay parity among doctors of an equal cadre.

*Implementation of the revised hazard allowances

* payment of COVID-19 inducement allowances

*immediate refund all cuts in salaries of their colleagues in Kaduna and other states.