By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Critic, Femi Fani-Kayode has expressed his mind on the trip embarked upon by President Muhammadu Buhari and his predecessor, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan to Mali on a peace mission.

He said he was glad that the two leaders were working together to resolve the crisis in Mali.

Buhari had travelled with Jonathan last Thursday to Mali on a peace mission to resolve the crisis in the country.





Jonathan had first led ECOWAS team on a mission to Mali, after which he reported at the State House, Abuja to brief Buhari on the development before they travelled together to Mali.

Reacting to the development, Fani-Kayode said he was happy that the duo were working together and that this was building bridges was all about.

“I am glad to see that Muhammadu Buhari and Goodluck Ebele Jonathan are working together on the Mali issue and that they are making progress.

“That is what building bridges is all about and putting Nigeria first. I sincerely hope that this joint approach to important issues will continue. Congrats to them both,” he tweeted.